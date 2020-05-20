Philadelphia reports 103 new COVID-19 deaths due to matching databases

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia reported over 100 new coronavirus related deaths on Wednesday, which officials attributed to the matching of two different databases.
Similar to last week when the number of deaths was far higher than the previous days', Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley explained the city receives information from two different databases, one for positive cases and one for death certificates, showing people who have died from COVID-19.
Once a week, he said, they match the two databases. When they do, they come across those patients who had previously been reported as a case and then have since passed away, resulting in the larger death total.
He said the death certificate database is somewhat delayed which creates this larger number.
"The peak of the epidemic is worse than we had estimated before and the total number of deaths from the epidemic is higher than we estimated before," Farley said.
On Wednesday, the city reported 103 additional fatalities, bringing the total to 1,152. On Tuesday, nine deaths had been reported.
Of the 1,152 total deaths, 622 (54%) were long-term care facility residents.
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 227 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, brining the city total 20,359. Farley said the city is seeing continued progress in congregate settings, including nursing homes and prisons.
The department reports 635 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in city hospitals.
-----
Memorial Day
Trash and recycling will not be collected on Monday, May 25. Residents who have collection on Monday should set out their trash and recycling on Monday evening after 5 p.m. for collection on Tuesday. Trash and recycling will be one day behind the rest of the week.
All Philadelphia Parks & Recreation parks and trails will remain open, but barbecues, large picnics and group gatherings are not permitted.
-----
Food Sites
Many of the sites offering free food and meals will have different schedules next week due to the holiday. Residents can call 311 for help finding a food pantry, or text their zip code to 1-800-548-6479 to receive a list of nearby food pantries.
Food sites:
o The 40 City-supported food box distribution sites will be closed on Memorial Day. Food sites will open instead on Tuesday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to noon.
o Food sites will open as usual on Thursday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Senior meal sites:
o Senior Centers supported by the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging will be closed on Memorial Day. Any deliveries usually scheduled for Mondays will be delivered on Friday, May 22 instead.
o Older Adult Centers run by Philadelphia Parks & Rec will be closed on Memorial Day. Sites will open on Tuesday, May 26 for grab-and-go meal pickup.
Student meal sites:
o The Monday meal distributions at the Parks & Rec youth meal sites (Tarken and Scanlon playgrounds) are rescheduled to Tuesday, May 26.
o School District meal sites will open as usual on Thursday, May 28 from 9 a.m. to noon.
o All charter school sites will be closed on Memorial Day with the exception of Richard Allen Prep (open 9 a.m to noon).
o Two PHA meal sites (Raymond Rosen Manor and Westpark Apartments) will be open on Memorial Day from 9 a.m. to noon. All other PHA sites will be closed Monday and reopen on Tuesday, May 26.
Temporary outdoor meal sites:
o The temporary outdoor meal sites at City Hall and Key School will be closed on Memorial Day.
o The temporary outdoor meal site at Ruth and Clearfield Streets will be open on Memorial Day from 1 to 3 p.m.
o The temporary outdoor meal site at Thomas Paine Plaza will be open on Memorial Day from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Meal delivery to people with disabilities:
o Liberty Resources will not deliver meals on Memorial Day.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Delaware County's positive covid-19 cases persist despite decreases in other counties
Governor Wolf says property tax, rent rebates arriving early
New Jersey reopening car, motorcycle dealers and bike shops amid pandemic
Gov. Wolf to allow real estate business activity to resume statewide
Ewing Township family battles COVID-19; father recovers after 43 days in hospital
Summonses issued as Atilis Gym in Bellmawr vows to continue defying governor's shutdown order
Culinary couple creates 'pizza speakeasy' in Philly backyard to support out-of-work employees
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus
Philadelphia reports 103 new COVID-19 deaths due to matching databases
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More