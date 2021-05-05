Philadelphia residents hold emergency meeting over ATV, dirt bike enforcement

The Queen Village Neighbors Association is hosting the event. As of Wednesday afternoon, 12 community and civic organizations were signed up to attend the Zoom meeting to address city leaders.
Eleanor Ingersoll, the President of the Queen Village Neighbors Association, secured Managing Director Tumar Alexander, along with representatives from the Mayor's Office and District Attorney's Office - plus multiple City Council leaders - to attend the meeting.
"We want the city agencies to agree to a concrete plan to move forward. The City Managing Director and City Council have to agree to put the money behind police," said Ingersoll.
Philadelphia police are not allowed to chase the riders. There are active ATV enforcement details, and to date in 2021 they have confiscated just over 200, but residents say that isn't enough.
Rick Piper created "STOP" seventeen months ago. It stands for "Safe Travel in Our Philadelphia." Aside from safety concerns, the Center City resident fears fewer people will want to visit the city and move here.
"The economic impact is becoming more and more visible. Hotels are moving guests to the back of hotels and often refunding money because the guests are hit with the noise and lawlessness," said Piper.
"It becomes clearer every day that the riders face no consequences," the former business owner added. "Occasionally, a bike gets confiscated. Our estimate is that there are about 8,000 of these illegal vehicles in Philadelphia. We're rising up in a loud voice because the mayor is completely disconnected."
The tipping point for many residents came during the pandemic. Normally, riders are more prevalent in the summer but the pandemic created a time for them to come out more often and with less traffic on the roadways.
Many complain about the aggressive nature of the riders who travel in groups and do not follow basic traffic laws. They ride on sidewalks and against traffic on the roadways.
In March, a driver stopped at a light at Broad and Washington and was surrounded by a group of ATV riders.
The victim, who was driving a car, thought he tapped one of the bikes and got out to apologize.
Instead, he was met with an aggressive crowd who attacked him with cinder blocks and destroyed his car.
One of the riders who appeared to be the main aggressor even went to grab a gun, but was talked out of using it by someone nearby. That man, who had an active warrant, was located the next day, arrested and charged.
John Teague is President of Central Manayunk Council and the Police District Advisory Council. He agrees that the issue is city-wide. Teague lives in Manayunk where restaurants are relying on outdoor dining on a busy and narrow Main Street.
"The young people zoom up and down Main Street and Crescent Street and, as you know, Manayunk is a narrow block. When you have the buses coming up and down Main Street and Crescent Street, it's a potential for a serious accident," said Teague.
While Center City residents fear the impact that the dangerous riders have on the elderly, young pedestrians and tourism, neighbors in Hunting Park and North Philadelphia fear riders zipping up and down the small streets will hit a child.
Additional concerns are the correlation between gun violence and the illegal riders, especially after the Broad and Washington incident.