Philadelphia teachers protest reopening amid COVID-19 fears

By MARYCLAIRE DALE
PHILADELPHIA -- A mediator will decide if Philadelphia teachers must return to their classrooms despite safety concerns as the district plans to resume some in-person instruction later this month.

Teachers and staff protesting outside their buildings Monday said they feared the ventilation systems in the city's aging schools were not sufficient to address the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The school district had ordered lower-grade teachers to report to their schools Monday, but then backed off the mandate while a mediator reviewed issues raised by the teachers union. The district has about 120,000 students in 215 district-operated schools, and another 80,000 students in charter, cyber and alternative schools.

"We do want to work. We do want to come back, but we want to come back safely. That's all we're asking for," said Elanda Tolliver, a paraprofessional at Samuel Gompers Elementary School who has worked for the district for 34 years.

Superintendent William Hite wants to offer students who have been learning remotely for nearly a year because of the pandemic a chance to return to school Feb. 22 under an optional hybrid instruction model. He said the district has enhanced its cleaning operations and identified ventilation problems, and will not open classrooms until needed improvements are made.

City Council Member Katherine Gilmore Richardson, who attended Gompers and has a child in kindergarten there, joined teachers and union officials protesting outside the school Monday. She is eager for schools to reopen, but said "today is not the day."

She expressed concerns about the ventilation system and the lack of a comprehensive vaccine plan for school employees.

"We must have a vaccination plan," Richardson said. "Where's the vaccination plan for all of our teachers?"
