Police release images of teen accused of sexually assaulting woman over 3-hour period

It happened on April 21 around 2:30 a.m. inside a home on the 400 block of South 45th Street in West Philadelphia.
Police say a woman woke up to find the suspect, who police believe to be roughly 16 years old, armed with a knife inside her home.
The teen then sexually assaulted her several times before fleeing through a basement window, said police.
"How he selected the apartment I don't know. I guess he was looking for an easy target," said Philadelphia Police Captain Mark Burgmann.
Burgmann said it was during those three hours the suspect revealed his age.
"He told her that he was 16 years of age," said Burgmann.
Police also say the suspect told the victim even more details about himself.
"During the three hours he spent with our victim he actually provided his social media name and we were able to get that photo of him," said Burgmann.
Detectives say the suspect does not identify himself on his social media page, that's why they're asking everyone to keep an eye out for him.
Police describe the suspect as weighing 150 to 160 pounds, standing 5'9-5'10, with a thin muscular build, brown eyes and possibly wearing green contact lenses, braids in his hair that come down to his eyebrows. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white tank top, gray sweatpants with black zippers and black sneakers. Police also say the suspect may have dyed his hair.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.