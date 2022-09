Both victims, who are in their 20s, say they were sitting on the front porch of a friend's house when shots rang out.

A shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left two men injured as they were enjoying a night with friends.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left two men injured as they were enjoying a night with friends.

The shooting happened along the 2700 block of South 54th Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Both victims, who are in their 20s, say they were sitting on the front porch of a friend's house when shots rang out.

The two men were rushed to the hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

There has been no word on the motive or any arrests in this case.