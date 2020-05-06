Man shot in parking garage near Acme in Northern Liberties: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting near an Acme in the city's Northern Liberties section.It happened around 4:30 p.m. on N. 2nd Street and Girard Avenue on Wednesday.Police confirm a 30-year-old man was shot in the head on the second level of the garage near the location of an ACME.The victim was transported to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.It's unclear what sparked the gunfire.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.