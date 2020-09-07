2 men, 1 woman injured in Labor Day shooting in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A triple shooting left two men and one woman injured on Monday morning in Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:39 a.m. on the 2400 block of North 23rd Street.

Police say a 31-year-old man was shot in the wrist and a 29-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the thigh. Both victims are listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

A 33-year-old man is listed in critical condition at an area hospital after being shot in the elbow, rib and chest.

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
