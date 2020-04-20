crime

Shooting leaves teen girl critically injured in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a teen girl critically injured on Sunday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 800 block of North 11th Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say a 16-year-old girl was shot in the ankle and lower abdomen. She was rushed to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
