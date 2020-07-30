Man stabbed multiple times in violent North Philadelphia attack: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 56-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in a violent attack in North Philadelphia, police said.The incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Broad and Somerset streets.Police said the 56-year-old victim was found stabbed multiple times, including in the head and chest."The stab wound to his chest is very large. It spans the entire area of his chest. It's at least one foot long," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.Police found a knife and some change at the scene. Investigators believe the motive may have been robbery.They are reviewing nearby surveillance video as they search for the attacker.Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.