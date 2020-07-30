65-year-old man stabbed multiple times in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.It happened around 9:24 p.m. on the 1300 block of W. Somerset Street.Police say a 65-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the head, chest, back and hands.The man was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.