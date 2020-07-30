65-year-old man stabbed multiple times in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 9:24 p.m. on the 1300 block of W. Somerset Street.

Police say a 65-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the head, chest, back and hands.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimestabbingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer stays with dying woman in road: 'He was her guardian angel'
Anti-mask shopper verbally assaults garden center workers: Owner
Water main break floods Roosevelt Boulevard in NE Philly
Delco leading Pennsylvania in new COVID-19 cases: DATA
Woman shot at N.J. doctor's office recounts deadly shooting
Family details last days of 1st dog in US with COVID-19
Massive 10-foot great white shark tracked off N.J. coast
Show More
Families of murder victims discuss surging violence in Philly
Malik B., founding member of The Roots, dead at 47
Eagles' Lane Johnson tests positive for COVID-19
Philly school leaders give more details on all-virtual plan
6 arrested for vandalizing police vehicles during Philadelphia unrest
More TOP STORIES News