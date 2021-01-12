Man stabbed 10 times during random afternoon attack in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed 10 times on Monday by a male suspect reportedly high on drugs.Police say the random attack happened at 2:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Spring Street in West Philadelphia.The 68-year-old victim was rushed to an area hospital after the stabbing. He was listed in critical condition.Police arrested the suspect.He has not been identified at this time.