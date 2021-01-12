PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed 10 times on Monday by a male suspect reportedly high on drugs.
Police say the random attack happened at 2:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Spring Street in West Philadelphia.
The 68-year-old victim was rushed to an area hospital after the stabbing, where he remains in critical condition.
The suspect was arrested. He has not been identified at this time.
Man stabbed 10 times during random attack in West Philadelphia: Police
STABBING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More