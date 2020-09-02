Philadelphia students open up Chromebooks for first day of school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students in the School District of Philadelphia are starting the school year on Wednesday, but they won't be in the classroom.

Classes will be held remotely through at least the first quarter, which ends in November.

That means technology will play a key role, and Superintendent Dr. William Hite said it will be a different experience than the virtual learning students had a few months ago.

"This is unlike the spring and individuals will have lessons, they will be graded, we are taking attendance," said Dr. Hite. "So, it's really important that individuals are logged on."

There are three technology support centers where families can pick up Chromebooks for their students if they haven't already.

The district is loaning one to any student who doesn't already have one.

There will be a hotline for technical support issues. Families can get that help by calling 211.

"It puts you in touch with an individual who can help you navigate any of the technology issues, but also, if in fact you need a connection or mobile hot spot, it provides information for how to go about obtaining one," Hite said.

NEED A CHROMEBOOK?

There are three locations where parents can pick up Chromebooks for students from 9 am to 2 pm on Wednesday:

Education Center, Philadelphia School District HQ
440 N. Broad Street, 1st Floor Lobby, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Fitzpatrick Annex Building(rear of Fitzpatrick Elementary School)
4101 Chalfont Drive, Philadelphia PA 19154

Martin Luther King High School
6100 Stenton Avenue; Philadelphia, PA 19138

TECHNICAL HELP/INTERNET CONNECTIVITY

For students who still need internet service, or encounter problems with their Chromebooks, the School District of Philadelphia says to dial 211.

START TIMES

MEALS

Starting September 3rd, the district is offering grab-and-go meals at several locations throughout the city. They must be picked up by parents/guardians from 9 am until noon on Thursdays.

