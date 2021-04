Philly successfully administers 900 Pfizer doses that nearly expired; Levine visits vaccination sites

EMBED >More News Videos In both Camden County, New Jersey and outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia, the rush is on to get people vaccinated.

PHILADELPHIA -- Former Pennsylvania health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine returned to the state Thursday in her new role as Assistant Health Secretary in the Biden administration.Dr. Levine visited the FEMA-run clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center as the city worked to use up 900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccination that were set to expire Thursday afternoon.According to officials, every dose was administered successfully and zero doses went to waste. The site is now administering doses that are not in danger of expiring as walk-ups and appointments will continue through 5 p.m.Dr. Levine also stopped by the clinic at the Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia run by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.On Wednesday night, founder Dr. Ala Stanford, who's been leading the charge since the beginning of the pandemic, was chosen as Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon's virtual guest at Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress.