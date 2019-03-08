Philadelphia to Orlando flight diverted due to medical emergency

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPVI) -- An American Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Orlando has been diverted due to a medical emergency onboard.

Flight 809 was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina on Friday.

A dispatcher told medics that CPR was being performed.

There was no further word on the nature of the medical emergency.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
