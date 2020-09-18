Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6431506" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An explosion of gunfire on the basketball court left two people dead and three others injured on Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly triple shooting on Thursday night.It happened around 8:14 p.m. on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street.Police say a 36-year-old man was shot in the back. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.Two 36-year-old men were also shot, one victim is listed in stable condition at an area hospital, the other is listed in critical condition."It appears that these victims were hanging out on the front steps of a corner property at 17th and Bristol because we found some alcoholic beverages and some other drinks, and that's where we found most of the blood evidence," said Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Philadelphia Police Department.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.The triple shooting comes just 24 hours after an explosion of gunfire on the basketball court in the city's Spring Garden section. That shooting left two people dead and three other injured.More than 1,400 people have been shot in the city this year.