OLD CITY (WPVI) -- Crews are making repairs after an eight-inch water main broke on Tuesday morning in the Old City section of Philadelphia.The break happened at 3rd and Arch streets.Video from the scene showed water covering the intersection.City workers have shut down 3rd Street from Market to Arch and Arch Street from 2nd to 3rd while repairs are made.SEPTA customers were urged to check SEPTA's website or give them a call for detour information.