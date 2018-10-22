PORT JERVIS, N.Y. (WPVI) --A Chester County man is behind bars after leading police on a pursuit from Pennsylvania to New York.
Jeffrey Steigelman of Phoenixville was arrested in Port Jervis, New York just before 8 a.m. Sunday.
He's charged with reckless endangerment and fleeing a police officer.
He's accused of nearly striking a park ranger in Matamoras, Pennsylvania.
Officers tried to stop him and eventually had to deploy stop sticks.
