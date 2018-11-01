Phoenixville masseur charged with indecent assault

Phoenixville masseuse charged with indecent assault.

PHOENIXVILLE (WPVI) --
A Chester County massage therapist is under arrest, accused of inappropriately touching some clients.

Steven Waldman owns a massage business on Morgan Street in Phoenixville that bears his name.

Police have charged the 57-year-old with three counts of indecent assault.

They say they received a number of complaints against him over the past year.

Investigators are urging anyone who believes they may also be a victim to call Phoenixville police.

