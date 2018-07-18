Phony Uber driver with $15K in unpaid tolls arrested

New York City police arrested a phony Uber driver with a trunk full of unpaid tolls.
Investigators say Richard Abraham was posing as an Uber driver when officers pulled him over Sunday night.
They found $15,000 worth of unpaid tolls in the trunk of the car.
The car's Florida license plate tripped a police alert system.
Police say Abraham has a suspended license and was driving his cousin's car at the time.
