Phony Uber driver with $15K in unpaid tolls arrested

Fake uber driver caught with unpaid tolls. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 18, 2018. (WPVI)

New York City police arrested a phony Uber driver with a trunk full of unpaid tolls.

Investigators say Richard Abraham was posing as an Uber driver when officers pulled him over Sunday night.

They found $15,000 worth of unpaid tolls in the trunk of the car.

The car's Florida license plate tripped a police alert system.

Police say Abraham has a suspended license and was driving his cousin's car at the time.

More News