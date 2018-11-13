CAMP FIRE

PHOTOS: Deadly Camp Fire burns through Butte County, California

EMBED </>More Videos

A state of emergency has been declared as one of the deadliest fires in state history burns through Butte County, California. (AP Photo/John Locher)

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. --
A wildfire of historic proportions is burning through Butte County, California.



The Camp Fire has been blamed for at least 48 deaths as of Tuesday, making it the deadliest single blaze in California history. The fire, which is also the most destructive in California history, has burned at least 130,000 acres.

One of the hardest hit areas was the town of Paradise, which is about 180 miles northeast of San Francisco.

"Pretty much the community of Paradise is destroyed, it's that kind of devastation," Cal Fire Capt. Scott McLean said.

RELATED: More California wildfire coverage

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirecal fireCamp Fire
CAMP FIRE
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Camp Fire: Toyota offers hero nurse replacement truck
The deadliest wildfires in California history
Dead in cars and homes: Northern California fire toll at 42
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
Police: Officer shoots armed man in Holmesburg
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry Mess Thursday
Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Warrington
Police: Mom crossing I-676 with son hit and killed; drivers sought
Runner reports being attacked at Haddon Lake Park
FOP sues district attorney's office over problem cops list
Aide to fmr. Philly mayor accused of stealing $20K from city
Parking spots designated for police causing uproar
Show More
4 local women elected to Congress begin orientation
21 hurt after car crashes into NJ Social Security office
Car slams into bagel shop in Ocean County
'Not a monster': Parents defend son who admitted to killing wife, kids
Sandra Bullock donates $100K to help with animal rescues from wildfires
More News