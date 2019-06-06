PHOTOS: New Jersey Veterans Take One More Tour With Honor

WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ (WPVI) -- Action News was given an exclusive honor to accompany The Honor Flight of Southern New Jersey as they honored World War ll, Korean, and Vietnam Veterans with a trip to Washington DC, for New Jersey Veterans on June 5, 2019. The veterans met at Williamstown High School in Monroe Township in the early morning hours to prepare for the trip and meet up with their Volunteer Guardians. After a brief ceremony and breakfast, the veterans were then walked out to their busses through students lining the halls of the high school cheering for them as they walked on.With a full police and motorcycle escort, the busses drove off to the Nation's Capital. Along the way, people and kids waved flags, first responders saluted, and others yelled "Thank you" as the busses drove by. Inside the busses, tons of smiles and a few tears from the veterans.The first stop was the Marine Corps War Memorial then off to the Air Force Memorial, World War ll Memorial, and finishing up with the Korean and Vietnam Memorials. Throughout the day, the veterans reflected, smiled, laughed, and cried about their memories.The Honor Flight Network is a non-profit organization created to honor America's veterans for all their sacrifices. The mission of Honor Flight is to "offer you the respect and recognition you deserve - you are not forgotten!"Started in 2005, Honor Flight has taken over 200,000 of our greatest heroes to their memorials, all free of cost for the veterans.If you would like to donate to Honor Flight or specific hub visithttps://www.honorflight.org/donate-now/