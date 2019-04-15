Notre Dame Cathedral Fire

PHOTOS: Massive Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris sends flames, plumes of smoke into air

PARIS -- A massive fire engulfed the roof of Notre Dame Cathedral in the heart of the French capital Monday, shooting up its long spire and sending thick plumes of smoke high into the blue sky as tourists and Parisians looked on aghast from the streets below.

The cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world's most famous tourist attractions.
