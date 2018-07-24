PHOTOS: Vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run in West Philadelphia

Pictured: A vehicle being sought following a hit and run on Sunday, July 22 in West Philadelphia.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police have released surveillance images of a vehicle being sought following a fatal hit-and-run in West Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. Sunday on Lancaster Avenue at Aspen Street.

The pictures show what appears to be a gray or silver car with a sunroof. There is no description available of anyone inside the car.



The victim was discovered in the bicycle lane by officers on routine patrol.

The man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died.

The man is described as a 61-year-old black male. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the police tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

