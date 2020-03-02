6 things to do at the Philadelphia Flower Show

There are so many different ways to experience the Flower Show beyond just strolling the gardens. Chris Sowers counts the ways, with six fun things to do when you go.At this exhibit, you make fun tile projects and then take them home -- and it's all free.Discover show history, get design inspiration and hear from exhibitors, sans the crowds. There are also evening tours beginning at 6 p.m.On the last day of the show, dog owners can bring their furry friends to enjoy the show. Plus, yappy hour!Red carpet celebrity designer Tu Bloom leads workshops inside the Subaru exhibit. Sustainable gardening is this year's class.More than 1,000 butterflies envelop this amazing showcase which allows you to feed the butterflies.Enjoy a three-course menu celebrating the flavors of the Mediterranean.