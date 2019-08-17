Pickup truck, ATVs stolen from properties in Burlington County

TABERNACLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Jessica Nichols and her fiancé woke up on Wednesday morning and made an awful discovery: their pickup truck was gone from their Tabernacle, Burlington County driveway.
It was one of several cases of vehicle theft this week that New Jersey State Police are investigating in the county.
In Nichols' case, the crime was caught on home surveillance camera.
"We went back in the house, checked the camera footage and we saw the two guys jumping in the truck at 2:20 in the morning," said Nichols.
The video shows the lights in the white and tan 2005 Ford F-350 dually flash on and off a few times. Then the truck starts and backs out of the driveway.
Nichols said the truck has something very valuable in the back.
"It has a black Lincoln welder in the back that my fiancé uses for his career," said Nichols.
And they weren't the only victims that night.
About ten miles away in Chatsworth, Diane Hess said someone stole seven ATVs and dirt bikes from her garage; they were her husband's prized collection.
"They're stealing parts of people. They're not just sealing things. They're stealing parts of people," said Hess.
Last month in Gloucester Township, Camden County, several jet skis and motorcycles were stolen from driveways.
Residents said it seems to be a new, disturbing trend.
"It's scary," said Nichols. "It's heartbreaking. It's disheartening to know this is happening in my town."
Nichols and her fiancé are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police.
