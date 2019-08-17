Pickup truck, ATVs stolen from properties in New Jersey

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- State police in Camden County, New Jersey are investigating several cases of vehicle theft this week.We spoke to two victims who had vehicles stolen right off of their properties, and one of them was caught on a home surveillance camera.Jessica Nichols and her fiancé woke up on Wednesday morning and made an awful discovery: their pickup truck was gone from their driveway in Tabernacle."We went back in the house, checked the camera footage and we saw the two guys jumping in the truck at 2:20 in the morning," said Nichols.The video shows the lights in the truck flash on and off a few times, and then the truck starts and backs out of the driveway. It's a white and tan 2005 Ford F-350 dualie. And it has something very valuable in the back."It has a black Lincoln welder in the back that my fiancé uses for his career," said Nichols.And they weren't the only victims that night.About ten miles away in Chatsworth, N.J., Diane Hess says someone stole seven ATVs and dirt bikes from her garage--her husband's prized collection."They're stealing parts of people. They're not just sealing things. They're stealing parts of people," said Hess.Last month in Gloucester Township, several jetskis and motorcycles were stolen from driveways.Folks say it seems to be a new, disturbing trend."It's scary," said Nichols. "It's heartbreaking. It's disheartening to know this is happening in my town."Jessica Nichols and her fiancé are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the truck.Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police.