CRASH

Pickup truck driver flees West Philadelphia collision scene

Driver sought in West Philadelphia crash. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on March 18, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who they say collided head-on with a car in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the 5600 block of Market Street.

Police say the truck driver fled after hitting the other car. They are running a check on the license plate of the truck which was left at the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Officers closed two blocks of Market Street while they investigated the crash scene.

