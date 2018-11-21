Pictures released of 2 suspects in Pottstown murder

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --Pottstown police have released surveillance images from inside a home where a woman was murdered.
Detectives are looking for two men, seen in newly released surveillance images breaking into the home.
They're wearing dark clothing and have a majority of their faces covered.
A third person, in a grey sweatshirt, was in the home at the time of the crime, but he is not a suspect.
38-year-old Sylvia Williams was found dead from a gunshot wound in a bedroom on Sunday evening in what police are now calling a deadly home invasion.
You are urged to call detectives if you know anything about this crime.
