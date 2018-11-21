Pictures released of 2 suspects in Pottstown murder

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4721445" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police search for gunman in Pottstown murder: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 6 p.m., November 19, 2018

Pottstown police have released surveillance images from inside a home where a woman was murdered.Detectives are looking for two men, seen in newly released surveillance images breaking into the home.They're wearing dark clothing and have a majority of their faces covered.A third person, in a grey sweatshirt, was in the home at the time of the crime, but he is not a suspect.38-year-old Sylvia Williams was found dead from a gunshot wound in a bedroom on Sunday evening in what police are now calling a deadly home invasion.You are urged to call detectives if you know anything about this crime.-----