Pilot dies after plane crashes into home with couple inside

JOYEETA BISWAS
One person died after a plane crashed into a Utah home Monday, authorities said.

Flames engulfed the house after the crash and ensuing fire. The pilot, who was the only one aboard, died in the crash, according to officials.

A couple inside the home reportedly escaped uninjured.

Video taken by a neighbor showed flames coming out of the house and people watching from a distance. The neighbor said his mother heard the plane pass by twice before hearing the crash.

The plane was a twin-engine Cessna 525, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, officials said.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Children rescued from car, roads flooded across Delaware Valley
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
Teen attending grad party shot for 2nd time in a year
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts fired
1 killed in Coatesville crash
Show More
1 injured, 1 in custody after Northeast Philadelphia crash
Woman shot in East Mt. Airy
Bridgeton woman murdered outside her home
N.J. enacts law requiring recess for students in grades K-5
In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa 'a lowlife'
More News