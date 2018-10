EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 video of plane crash at Woodbine airport in New Jersey on October 23, 2018.

A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed on Tuesday afternoon in Cape May County, New Jersey.New Jersey State Police identify the pilot as 85-year-old Wayne Rumble of Marmora.The FAA said the Mooney M20C aircraft stalled during takeoff and crashed at the Woodbine Municipal Airport just after 2 p.m.Rumble was the only person on board.The FAA said it will work with the NTSB to determine a possible cause of the crash.------