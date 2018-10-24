Pilot identified in fatal plane crash at airport in Cape May County

WOODBINE, N.J. (WPVI) --
A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed on Tuesday afternoon in Cape May County, New Jersey.

New Jersey State Police identify the pilot as 85-year-old Wayne Rumble of Marmora.

The FAA said the Mooney M20C aircraft stalled during takeoff and crashed at the Woodbine Municipal Airport just after 2 p.m.

Rumble was the only person on board.

The FAA said it will work with the NTSB to determine a possible cause of the crash.

------
