A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed on Tuesday afternoon in Cape May County, New Jersey.New Jersey State Police identify the pilot as 85-year-old Wayne Rumble of Marmora.The FAA said the Mooney M20C aircraft stalled during takeoff and crashed at the Woodbine Municipal Airport just after 2 p.m.Rumble was the only person on board.The FAA said it will work with the NTSB to determine a possible cause of the crash.------