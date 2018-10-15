Pilot killed after plane crashes into home, misses homeowner

A pilot was killed after a small plane crashed into a home in Arizona, slicing through the roof and narrowly missing the homeowner inside.Plane parts and possessions were flying through the backyard of the home in Payson, 90 miles northeast of Phoenix.FAA officials says there was a passenger, but have not yet revealed the passenger's condition.Doug Denham, the homeowner, was steps away from where the single-engine Cessna ripped through.Denham returned to his home to salvage some belongings and medicine. He was also able to find his cat safely hiding.------