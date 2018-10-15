U.S. & WORLD

Pilot killed after plane crashes into home, misses homeowner

EMBED </>More Videos

Plane crashes into Arizona home. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 15, 2018.

A pilot was killed after a small plane crashed into a home in Arizona, slicing through the roof and narrowly missing the homeowner inside.

Plane parts and possessions were flying through the backyard of the home in Payson, 90 miles northeast of Phoenix.

FAA officials says there was a passenger, but have not yet revealed the passenger's condition.

Doug Denham, the homeowner, was steps away from where the single-engine Cessna ripped through.

Denham returned to his home to salvage some belongings and medicine. He was also able to find his cat safely hiding.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldplane crash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Facebook 'unsend' button reportedly on the way
Bear cub gets head stuck in plastic jar
Deer runs into Best Buy in Michigan
Prince Harry, Meghan expecting baby in spring
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Man murdered during birthday party at speakeasy
Prince Harry, Meghan expecting baby in spring
Dirt bikes, ATVs swarm Philadelphia for memorial ride
Man shot while standing with wife at bus stop in Frankford
Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Suspect sought for sexual assault in Center City
Driver crashes in Lower Merion, brings down live wires
Fire displaces residents at East Windsor apartment complex
Show More
Hate fliers left on several Cherry Hill residents' lawns
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $654 million
L&I officials seize salvage yard in Bridesburg
Free job fair Monday at Courtyard by Marriot City Avenue
More News