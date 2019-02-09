U.S. & WORLD

Pilot rescued, 1 still missing in Florida plane crash

Coast Guard crews rescue pilot, 1 still missing in Florida plane crash. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on February 9, 2019.

BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fl. (WPVI) --
Coast Guard crews just happened to be on a training mission at the right time.

They rescued a pilot who had crashed his plane into the water off of Bay Harbor Island, Florida.

The helicopter crew spotted the survivor floating in a yellow raft on Friday.

A second person is still missing.

Officials say the small cargo plane was heading to Miami when the pilot reported trouble and tried to land in the water.

