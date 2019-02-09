Pilot rescued, 1 still missing in Florida plane crash

BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fl. (WPVI) --Coast Guard crews just happened to be on a training mission at the right time.
They rescued a pilot who had crashed his plane into the water off of Bay Harbor Island, Florida.
The helicopter crew spotted the survivor floating in a yellow raft on Friday.
A second person is still missing.
Officials say the small cargo plane was heading to Miami when the pilot reported trouble and tried to land in the water.
