Pilot rescued after missing runway, crashing into trees near New Jersey airport

MANVILLE, New Jersey -- A pilot was rescued after a small plane missed the runway at a New Jersey airport, went across a road, and ended up in the trees east of the airport around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Chopper 6 video shows the plane resting in a field of trees roughly 600 feet to the east of Central Jersey Regional Airport in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey.

The pilot was inside the single-engine aircraft, which is 75 feet in the air on top of trees, for several hours.

The 33-year-old pilot was removed and safely brought to the ground around 4:00 p.m.

His condition is unknown, but he told first responders that he is OK.

"We do not have the aircraft type or registration yet. The FAA will investigate, and the NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident. We will update this statement when we get new, confirmed information," an FAA spokesperson said in a statement.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the plane's engine stalled while the pilot attempted to land, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The plane does not seem to be in danger of fire or explosion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hillsboroughsomerset countyplane accidentnew jersey newsplane crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi to pursue Trump impeachment, sources say
Pedestrian stuck by car on Roosevelt Boulevard
Biden to speak out on Trump's whistleblower report
Nelson Agholor responds to good Samaritan's viral interview
Football player who collapsed during game is brain dead
2 injured after wild shootout on North Philadelphia street
Gritty celebrates birthday with walk through Philly
Show More
3 Wilmington firefighters honored in memorial run
Trump attacks globalism, while putting pressure on Iran at UN
Recall expanded for blood pressure medication
Upper Darby teacher celebrates 50 years on the job
Moravian College reports 5 mumps cases
More TOP STORIES News