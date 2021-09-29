museum exhibit

Pink Floyd exhibit celebrates the British rock band's history

EMBED <>More Videos

Pink Floyd exhibit celebrates band's history

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Rock fans can take a trip through the history of Pink Floyd thanks to a multisensory audio-visual exhibit at the Vogue Multicultural Museum in Hollywood.

The museum is set up in chronological order of the British rock band's history.

"It's a 50-year collection of Pink Floyd. And so, more or less tells the story of the band from inception to present day. And it's quite a journey," said Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason.

Michael Cohl, lead producer for The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains and longtime promoter for the band, says the theatrics and quality Pink Floyd brought to their music is what made rock and roll special.

"It's both political and amazing music," said Cohl.

Mason helped curate the exhibit. There are more than 350 artifacts to look through.

The exhibit will run through January.

Social Media:
Pink Floyd: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Vogue Multicultural Museum LA: Facebook, Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodkabcmuseum exhibitbandrock musiclocalish
MUSEUM EXHIBIT
Pink Floyd exhibit celebrates band's history
Creepy-crawly critters are the craze at Philadelphia Insectarium
Artist compiles 25 years of his work in interactive exhibit
African American Museum in Philadelphia welcomes new president
TOP STORIES
Judge has harsh words for Pa. woman after Capitol riot guilty plea
3 women shot multiple times in Philadelphia, 1 killed
Officer placed on administrative duty as arrest under investigation
Latino Philadelphians face barriers to health insurance
Supply chain problems spur holiday shopping concerns
Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father
Trash piles up inside Temple students' off-campus housing
Show More
How a government shutdown would impact everyday Americans
Free coffee at Wawa, Dunkin' on Wednesday
Bensalem police warn parents to be on alert during Halloween
Disney World opened 50 years ago; these workers never left
85-year-old woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Center City
More TOP STORIES News