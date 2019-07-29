'Pink Lady Bandit' and accomplice arrested in Charlotte after string of bank robberies on East Coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WPVI) -- A woman dubbed the "Pink Lady Bandit," has been arrested in connection with a string of bank robberies.
On Monday, the FBI announced the arrest 35-year-old Crice Baez and 38-year-old Alexis Morales, both of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
The pair was arrested on Sunday after multiple agencies found them at the Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites on West Sugar Creek Road.
The duo is accused of robbing four banks along the East Coast -- two of which were in North Carolina -- however, they are only being charged in the robberies that occurred in Ayden and Hamlet, North Carolina.
In each case, officials said Baez showed the bank teller a note demanding money.
Authorities said she was carrying a distinctive pink handbag, earning her the nickname "Pink Lady Bandit."
