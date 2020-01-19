University of Pittsburgh student from Chester Springs stuck, killed by bus in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH -- A college senior who aspired to be a research psychologist was struck and killed by a bus in Pittsburgh over the weekend, authorities said.Barbara Como, 20, of Chester Springs was struck by the Port Authority bus in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh shortly after noon Saturday, the Allegheny County medical examiner's office said. She was taken to UPMC Presbyterian, where she was pronounced dead.The University of Pittsburgh said Como studied anthropology and psychology and was on track to graduate in the spring. Officials said in a statement that the university community "is deeply saddened" by her death and counseling was being offered to students and faculty.Port authority spokesman Adam Brandolph declined to release information about the crash but said the driver was "shaken up." Authority and city police are investigating along with university police.