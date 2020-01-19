University of Pittsburgh student from Chester Springs stuck, killed by bus in Pittsburgh

File Photo - University of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH -- A college senior who aspired to be a research psychologist was struck and killed by a bus in Pittsburgh over the weekend, authorities said.

Barbara Como, 20, of Chester Springs was struck by the Port Authority bus in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh shortly after noon Saturday, the Allegheny County medical examiner's office said. She was taken to UPMC Presbyterian, where she was pronounced dead.

The University of Pittsburgh said Como studied anthropology and psychology and was on track to graduate in the spring. Officials said in a statement that the university community "is deeply saddened" by her death and counseling was being offered to students and faculty.

Port authority spokesman Adam Brandolph declined to release information about the crash but said the driver was "shaken up." Authority and city police are investigating along with university police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chester countypedestrian struckbusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found on Bucks County highway
4 people rescued from roof of burning home
Andy Reid just one win away from second Super Bowl appearance
AccuWeather: Windy And Cold
Josh Shapiro knows why he and the President share same voters
Double shooting in Strawberry Mansion
Man shot, killed in North Philadelphia
Show More
Warehouse filled with Hurricane supplies found in Puerto Rico
Grandfather leaned out window before toddler fell to death
3 critical after Parkside shooting
Flooding an issue in Australia, as rain battles fires
Crime Fighters: Who killed Demetrious Williams?
More TOP STORIES News