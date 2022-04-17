2 dead, several injured in Pittsburgh party shooting at Airbnb: Police

EMBED <>More Videos

2 dead, several injured in Pittsburgh Airbnb shooting: Police

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- Two people are dead and several more people are injured after a shooting in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, police said.

Pittsburgh police said in a news release that the shooting happened during a party at a short-term rental property in the city's North Side. There were more than 200 people inside, many of them underage, authorities said.

Police said arriving officers saw people fleeing the scene and trying to escape by jumping out of windows. Multiple people were taken to the hospital, including at least 11 people with gunshot wounds.

Two male gunshot victims died at the hospital, police said. They were not yet identified.

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside and several more were fired outside. Shell casings from rifles and pistols were found at the scene, WTAE-TV reported.

Police are processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes spanning a few blocks around where the shooting occurred.

There is no information on any suspects at this time.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
airbnbdeadly shootingfatal shootingmass shootingshooting
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Chilly Wind Today
Lawsuit seeks to overturn Philly's renewed indoor mask mandate
Maxey breaks out for 38 points, 76ers beat Raptors in Game 1
Gun violence continues to impact Philly Easter weekend
12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall, police say
Police: Shooting leaves teen dead in Hunting Park
Funeral held for 4-year-old accidentally shot, killed in Chester, Pa.
Show More
Crews battle apartment fire in Center City
Communities host anti-violence rallies amid surge in violence
Man uses iPad locator to track down stolen car, music gear
Police: 1 person in custody after triple shooting in Mantua
20 shot, 5, fatally, during violent 24 hours in Philly
More TOP STORIES News