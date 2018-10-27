U.S. & WORLD

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect: What we know

Michael Eisenberg, the former president of Tree of Life Synagogue, describes the police response to Saturday's Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH --
A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at a synagogue on Pittsburgh's east end, according to the Pittsburgh Police Department.

Authorities have yet to publicly identify the suspect, though they have said there are "multiple casualties." Three police officers were shot during the incident, Chris Togneri with the Pittsburgh Police Department said, but the officers' conditions are not immediately clear.

Though a suspect is in custody, Mayor Bill Peduto warned residents that the area is not considered secure.

Rabbi Alvin Berkun, the synagogue's rabbi emeritus, told ABC News he had heard that the suspect at one point was in his office on the third floor of the synagogue. Authorities have not discussed the shooter's movements within the building.



Berkun said Tree of Life hosts three different religious groups that hold different services on Saturday mornings. He guessed that there were approximately 75 people in the building at the time of the shooting.

The synagogue, Tree of Life, is located in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Berkun said the neighborhood is has a large Jewish population.

Pittsburgh's Public Safety Department first received word of the shooting around 10:30 local time.
