PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect pleads not guilty

EMBED </>More Videos

Synagogue shooting suspect due in court. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 1, 2018.

By MARYCLAIRE DALE
PITTSBURGH --
The anti-Semitic truck driver accused of gunning down 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue pleaded not guilty on Thursday to federal charges that could put him on death row.

Robert Bowers, 46, was arraigned one day after a grand jury issued a 44-count indictment that charges him with murder, hate crimes, obstructing the practice of religion and other crimes. It was his second brief appearance in a federal courtroom since the weekend massacre at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Authorities say Bowers raged against Jews during and after the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in American history.

Bowers, who was shot and wounded during a gun battle that injured four police officers, had been set for a preliminary hearing on the evidence, but federal prosecutors instead took the case to a grand jury.

The panel issued the indictment as funerals continued for the victims.

Jared Younger of Los Angeles told mourners that he waited for hours Saturday for his father to pick up his phone or let them know he was all right. The dread built all day until his sister learned their father, Irving Younger, had indeed been shot and killed.

"That waiting stage was just unbearable," Jared Younger said at his father's funeral Wednesday. "Saturday was the most lonely day of my life."

Funerals were planned Thursday for Bernice and Sylvan Simon, husband and wife, and Dr. Richard Gottfried, a dentist who worked part-time at a clinic treating refugees and immigrants. The oldest victim, 97-year-old Rose Mallinger, will be honored at a service Friday. Her daughter was injured in the attack.

Friends recalled Irving Younger, 69, as a "kibbitzing, people-loving" man. He was one of the first people Rabbi Jeffrey Myers met when he came to town last year from New Jersey to lead Tree of Life.

Myers, who survived the massacre, is presiding over five funerals for seven congregants this week. He ran a few minutes late to Younger's service because he was still at the burial for another victim, Joyce Fienberg.

"I can't imagine the stress he's under," said his predecessor, Rabbi Charles "Chuck" Diamond.

As Younger's service was wrapping up, Myers momentarily forgot to read a letter to the family that another rabbi had sent.

"After preparing for five funerals, you get a little verklempt," Myers said.

Bowers remained jailed without bail.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsshootingsynagoguepittsburgh synagogue shooting
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING
Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
Local teen creates necklace to help online target of synagogue shooter
Sources: Pittsburgh shooting victim returned to help others
Synagogue massacre defendant appears in court in wheelchair
More pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Top Stories
Upper Darby student with plastic gun in custody; lockdown lifted
Teen, 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating in Philly
Action News Morning Update
Man shot during Halloween party at after-hours club
Police: Man wearing horror movie mask shoots 2 in NYC
10th child dies in viral outbreak at N.J. pediatric rehab center
2nd pediatric facility in New Jersey hit by viral outbreak
The Eagles won it all about 9 months ago. Guess what that means...
Show More
Teenager shot and killed in Germantown
Ways to donate Halloween candy leftovers
Supply shortages plague Canada's new marijuana marketplace
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Very Warm Today
Gas leak forces closure of 2 Central Bucks schools
More News