WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Pizza box recycling turns your leftover trash into a farmer's treasure
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Truly alarming': Pa. officials voice concern over rise in COVID-19 cases
Dr. Farley 'optimistic' for COVID-19 vaccine in 2021
Black couple outraged after neighbor calls police on them
Playgrounds, rides, libraries, museums reopen in NJ
Expert tips for wearing a mask while exercising
Longtime '20/20' anchor Hugh Downs dies
Flyers' Lindblom rings the bell, finishes cancer treatments
Show More
Man posted regrets over attending party dies of COVID-19
Army disputes claims Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed
Gov. Wolf makes masks mandatory in Pennsylvania
East Passyunk to close to traffic to expand outdoor dining
Walmart turning parking lots into drive-in theaters
More TOP STORIES News