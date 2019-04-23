Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Mayfair

MAYFAIR (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

The victim told police the armed robbery happened on the 6800 block of Erdrick Street around 10:20 p.m. Monday.

The driver, who works at "Pizza City" on Frankford Avenue, said the suspect took his wallet, phone, money, and food.

He returned to the pizza shop where he called 911.

The driver was not injured during the incident.
