A pizza delivery driver in southeastern Wisconsin who saw a woman with a black eye mouthing "help me" at a delivery address is credited with alerting police to a kidnapping.The sheriff's office says a man was paying for the pizza Thursday at the home in Waldo, when the woman in the background also mouthed for Domino's employee Joseph Grundl to call the police.The Sheboygan Press reports that the driver dialed 911, leading to the arrest of 55-year-old Dean Hoffman at the home.Authorities say Hoffman had entered the woman's home earlier in the day, punched her, tied her up with a power cord and tried to convince her to get back into a relationship with him.Hoffman is now charged with multiple felonies including kidnapping.Police told Grundl's ability to read the situation likely saved that woman's life.Waldo is 45 miles north of Milwaukee.-----The Associated Press contributed to this report.-----