Pizza deliveryman robbed in Lawndale

LAWNDALE (WPVI) -- A pizza deliveryman was robbed on the job in Philadelphia's Lawndale section.

Police are now trying to determine if the hold-up is linked to other robberies in that area recently.

The victim works at Big Ben Pizza on the 7200 block of Rising Sun Avenue.

Investigators say he was called to deliver a pizza to the 1200 block of Fanshawe Street just before 11 p.m. Friday.

As he returned to his car, he was approached by two suspects.

One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim demanding cash.

The victim handed over his wallet and cell phone. The men took about $370 from the delivery man and his silver iPhone.

Both suspects then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

"It's just sad, we're like family here," said Emily Drummond, who works at Big Ben Pizza.
