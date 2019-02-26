Pizza deliveryman among 2 killed in separate shootings in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A pizza deliveryman was shot and killed in the Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. at 77th and Woodcrest Avenue.

Police say a 30-year-old man was delivering pizza when he was shot in the chest.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Police say a man also died in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

Police say a 35-year-old man was shot 13 times on the 700 block of East Woodlawn Street. He died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingcrimeNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother, daughter charged in murders of 5 relatives
Family members say cult influence may have played into Morrisville murders
Guilty verdict in NJ trial of man accused in classmate's murder
Family alleges hazing in crash that injured 4 students in Del.
Police arrest city worker in South Philadelphia sex assaults
Couple unearths history beneath Northern Liberties home
Real IDs available for Pennsylvanians on Friday
Man sought in rape, kidnapping and assault case in Delaware
Show More
Owners of house with adult playground have YouTube show
Human remains found in Center City
'Friend' who posted bail for R. Kelly identified
House collapses in West Kensington
Cement mixer and FedEx truck collide in Delaware County
More News