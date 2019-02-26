A pizza deliveryman was shot and killed in the Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia.It happened around 7:20 p.m. at 77th and Woodcrest Avenue.Police say a 30-year-old man was delivering pizza when he was shot in the chest.He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.Police say a man also died in Philadelphia's Germantown section.Police say a 35-year-old man was shot 13 times on the 700 block of East Woodlawn Street. He died at the hospital.No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.-----