Pizza Hut to close up to 300 locations after bankruptcy court documents filed

Up to 300 Pizza Hut restaurants will be closed, most of them dine-in locations not well suited for carryout and delivery at a time when millions of people are sheltering and eating at home.

Pizza sales have exploded during the pandemic. Domino's last month reported a 30% spike in quarterly profits.

On Monday, it said that it was hiring more than 20,000 people to handle surging orders.

Franchisee NPC International said Monday in documents filed in bankruptcy court that it had come to an agreement with Pizza Hut to close hundreds of locations.

The Leawood, Kansas, company filed for bankruptcy protection last month.

