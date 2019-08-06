Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark: Reports

STOCKHOLM, Sweden -- Danish media are reporting that a small aircraft carrying the management team for the American singer Pink crash landed and burst into flames in Denmark. No one was hurt.

Danish police on Tuesday confirmed that the incident took place Monday night, though they did not mention Pink by name. Danish media reported Pink, who performed in Oslo Monday evening, was not on the flight.

Police said that a private Cessna plane with 10 people on board caught fire on landing at the Aarhus airport. It said the plane had flown from Oslo and that those on board included seven passengers: four U.S. citizens, two Australians and one British national.

Police said they could not comment on the circumstances or possible causes pending an investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldplane crash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly man suspected of killing father arrested near Harvard University
AccuWeather: Scattered Storms
Police: Missing teen now wanted for attempted criminal homicide
Another hearing for Meek Mill scheduled for end of month
Head of ACCT, Philly's largest animal shelter, resigns
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Mom caring for son with cancer gets spiteful letter about yard
Show More
Officers seen leading handcuffed man with rope in Texas
Ben Simmons speaks out against Australian casino; resort responds
More than 40 shots fired in North Philadelphia, man critical
WATCH: 'The Sixth Sense' premieres in Philly 20 years ago
Real facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
More TOP STORIES News