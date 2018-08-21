Plane carrying rapper Post Malone makes emergency landing with blown tires

A plane made a successful emergency landing in New York after blowing two tires during takeoff at Teterboro airport in New Jersey, authorities said.
Sixteen people were on board the aircraft, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Rapper Post Malone was among the plane's passengers.
The plane, a Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-IV aircraft, was diverted to Stewart International airport in Orange County, New York, the FAA said. Emergency crews were standing by at the airport to meet the plane, which made a safe landing. Passengers could be seen hugging someone on the ground as they exited the plane Tuesday afternoon.
"i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. f--- you. but not today," Malone tweeted after landing.
The FAA confirmed it will investigate the incident in a statement.
"A Gulfstream Aerospace G-IV aircraft landed safely at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, NY, about 3:50 p.m. today. The aircraft was towed to the ramp. Check with local authorities for information about the passengers and crew. The FAA will investigate," the agency said.
It was originally heading to London's Luton Airport and took off around 10:50 a.m., the FAA said. It has been circling over Connecticut to burn some of the fuel it had ready for the trans-Atlantic flight before attempting the emergency landing. The plane had previously been diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts.
Stewart airport, where the plane landed, is about 50 miles north of Teterboro airport.
The type of aircraft is mainly used for private and business flights, ABC-owned station WABC reported.
