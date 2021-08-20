plane crash

Pilot killed in small plane crash at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport

Pilots and crews were at the airport on Friday morning preparing for the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow planned for this weekend.
AVOCA, Pennsylvania -- A small plane that was due to take part in an upcoming air show crashed shortly after takeoff Friday at an airport in eastern Pennsylvania, killing the pilot.

The crash at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport occurred around 12:35 p.m., authorities said. The pilot, whose name was not released, was the only person on board, according to Jacob Schmitt, a supervisor at Luzerne County 911.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The T-6 Texan plane was part of the GEICO Skytypers team scheduled to perform at the Great Pocono Raceway Airport on Saturday.

