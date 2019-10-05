Plane crashes into Susquehanna River, 2 rescued

Two people survived on a small plane survived a crash landing into the Susquehanna River on Friday on approach to Harrisburg International Airport.
The Piper PA-46 lost engine power then hit the water, about 200 feet from shore.
The pilot and passenger were able to escape to the wings, authorities said.
The river is very shallow there, so the plane didn't sink and the victims were taken to the hospital.
